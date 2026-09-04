Ministries working on initiatives to restore affected refining capacities — Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Relevant Russian ministries are working on a series of initiatives to restore the damaged oil refining capacities, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to the official, tight deadlines and the need to bring these capacities back to work as quickly as possible are the main challenges in the process.

"In this regard, we understand what needs to be done. A number of initiatives are currently being finalized by relevant ministries," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russian authorities are doing their best to enhance the physical protection of oil refineries across the country.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.