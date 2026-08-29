Rubio believes oil deal with US to attract $100 billion in investment to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. An oil deal with the United States will help Venezuela attract about $100 billion in private investment, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

According to his version, the agreement will be instrumental for the United States in "securing stable reserves and low-cost oil and lowering gas prices here at home. For the Venezuelan people, this deal will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs, and drive the reconstruction of Venezuela's economy."

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Venezuela that "secured majority US control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela.".