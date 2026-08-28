Persian Gulf oil exports recover to 15-16 mln barrels per day — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Oil exports through the Persian Gulf have recovered to two-thirds of their pre-war level, reaching roughly 15-16 mln barrels per day, as the number of transits through the Strait of Hormuz has increased, Bloomberg reported, citing analysts at Goldman Sachs.

According to the analysts, oil shipments through the strait would need to increase by another 6-8 mln barrels per day for exports to fully recover.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil exports pass.