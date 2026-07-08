Financial watchdog conducted 4,300 investigations involving over 100,000 entities in 2025

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, conducted more than 4,300 investigations in the financial sector involving over 100,000 legal entities and individuals in 2025, according to its annual report.

"Rosfinmonitoring conducted more than 4,300 financial investigations in the credit and financial sector involving over 100,000 legal entities and individuals in 2025. Law enforcement agencies opened about 1,400 criminal cases using Rosfinmonitoring's materials, and 139 guilty verdicts were handed down," the report said.

According to the agency, the number of credit institutions reporting suspicious cryptocurrency-related transactions increased 1.5-fold over the year.

In addition, the number of systemically important companies showing signs of bankruptcy more than halved in 2025. The agency also reported a decline in the number of entities carrying out suspicious transactions involving budget funds.

"The number of entities conducting suspicious financial transactions through accounts receiving budget funds fell by 22% as a result of more effective preventive measures aimed at reducing risks in the public finance sector. The volume of budget funds passing through the accounts of such entities decreased by 30%," Rosfinmonitoring said.