Russia and Tanzania sign memorandum of cooperation on tourism

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. A memorandum of cooperation on tourism between Russia and Tanzania has been signed in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported. The document was signed by Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Tanzanian Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Ashatu Kijaji.

"To systematize our joint work in tourism, we are signing a memorandum today that will guide our efforts in the coming years. This includes developing joint tourism products, enhancing infrastructure, driving infrastructure investments, aligning regulatory frameworks, and training personnel," Reshetnikov said.

He noted that all these objectives would require active business participation. According to him, the resumption of direct air service between the nations is a milestone event, and the upcoming flights are fully booked.

"Given that flights will operate three times a week, we expect to reach peak levels unseen since 2021, with the number of mutual trips potentially hitting 80,000 by the end of this year. However, this does not yet reflect the full tourism potential that the Republic of Tanzania has to offer. With its stunning nature, beaches, and wildlife reserves, I am absolutely certain these numbers will continue to rise. We are confident that we can further boost the tourist flow next year," Reshetnikov added.

Last year, the number of mutual tourist trips increased by nearly 40% year-on-year, he noted.

The first direct flight to Russia from Tanzania arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on July 2. Air Tanzania operated the flight from Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city.