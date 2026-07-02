Russia blocks more than 2,600 phishing resources in June

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Center for Monitoring and Management of the Public Communications Network working under Roskomnadzor telecom watchdog

blocked 2,615 phishing resources and 389 sites distributing malicious software in June, the department said on Max messenger.

"In June 2026, specialists from the Center for Monitoring and Management of the Public Communications Network blocked 2,615 phishing resources and 389 sites where malicious software was distributed," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The specialists repelled 1,460 DDoS attacks against the systems of protected subjects of public administration, the financial sector and telecom operators. The maximum power of a recorded attack amounted to 851.39 Gbit/s, the speed was 233.87 million packets per second. The longest attack lasted 3 days, 22 hours and 10 minutes.

The agency notes that most attacks were carried out from IP addresses registered in Brazil, the United States, Germany, Argentina and the Netherlands. The main vectors were aimed at the telecommunications industry, with the largest number of incidents recorded in the Central Federal District.

Experts also identified and eliminated 1,295 traffic routing violations by 318 organizations.