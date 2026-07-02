Tourist traffic between Russia, Tanzania could reach 80,000 trips in 2026 — ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The volume of tourist traffic between Russia and Tanzania could reach the 2021 peak of 80,000 reciprocal trips by the end of 2026, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"The resumption of direct air travel is a significant event. I know that the upcoming flights will operate at full capacity. Undoubtedly, this decision will help strengthen business ties and open up new opportunities for travelers wishing to gain a deeper understanding of the culture, traditions, and way of life in our countries. Estimates suggest that by the end of this year, the volume of tourist traffic will reach the peak levels seen in 2021, totaling 80,000 reciprocal trips," Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by the ministry’s press service.

On July 2, the first Air Tanzania flight from Dar es Salaam landed at Vnukovo Airport, marking the launch of direct air service between the two countries, the ministry noted. Flights will operate three times a week.