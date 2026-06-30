At least 15% of Russia's cargo traffic could shift to inland waterways by 2035

CHEBOKSARY, June 30. /TASS/. At least 15% of cargo currently transported by road over distances exceeding 200 kilometers could be shifted to inland water transport by 2035, according to materials prepared for a presentation by Vladimir Timofeyev, president of the Association of River Transport Ports and Shipowners.

Timofeyev presented a number of proposals that could be incorporated into Russia's Transport Strategy.

"Target indicator by 2035: shift at least 15% of cargo traffic currently transported by road over distances exceeding 200 kilometers to inland water transport," the materials state.

The objective of redirecting cargo flows is to ensure balanced development of the transportation system and reduce the burden on federal and regional highways.