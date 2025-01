MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Growth rates of mortgage loans of Russian banks declined in 2024 from 29.4% to 10.4%, the Bank of Russia said.

The total portfolio of mortgage loans of banks increased by 1.89 trillion rubles ($19.2 bln) and reached 20.1 trillion rubles ($204 bln). The annual growth rates of the mortgage loans portfolio declined from 11.8% in November 2024 to 10.4% last December, the regulator said.