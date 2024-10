ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities expect the republic’s oil production to total over 88 mln tons this year, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev told reporters.

"The estimated volume is over 88 mln tons," he said when asked about the planned oil production by the end of 2024.

Earlier, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that oil output was planned at 90.3 mln tons by the end of this year.