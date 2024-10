MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for October 26-28 at 96.6657 rubles, which is 7 kopecks lower than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was raised by 30 kopecks to 104.8094 rubles.

Meanwhile, rhe official yuan rate was lowered by 3 kopecks to 13.5007 rubles.