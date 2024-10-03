Telegram failures observed in Moldova, Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger is working with interruptions in Moldova and Ukraine.

Users complain of slow uploading of messages that are not sent at all in some cases, RBC-Ukraine news agency said. The TASS reporter in Moldova notes problems with uploading of messages in this country also.

Users in Kazakhstan and Georgia also started recording interruptions in messenger’s operations, TASS reporters from both countries say. There is a delay with sending and delivering messages and media files are not uploaded in the two countries.

Russian users started reporting failures in Telegram operation earlier.