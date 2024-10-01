Russia is open to cooperation in development of Internet of Things — PM Mishustin

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Russia intends to cooperate with other countries in the development of the Internet of Things, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"We will continue to build the infrastructure of the Internet of Things. Such expanded systems of data collection and processing are in demand for managing road traffic and utility systems, monitoring the environmental situation. We are open to cooperation in this area," he said.

Mishustin believes that this will bring additional benefits for improving the quality of services, expanding trade, and the emergence of new promising areas of interaction, including the development of unmanned cargo transportation.