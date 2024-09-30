Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.1% to 2,861.37 points, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.1% to 972.25 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.8 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.309 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:18 a.m. Moscow time (07:18 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.64% at 2,876.87 points, the RTS was up by 0.64% at 977.51 points, while the yuan was up by 2.25 kopecks at 13.303 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.