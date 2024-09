MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate at 92.7126 rubles for September 28-30, which is 31 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was raised by 28 kopecks to 103.4694 rubles.

At the same time, the official yuan exchange rate was raised by 7 kopecks to 13.2163 rubles.