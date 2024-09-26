Demand for coal chemical, petrochemical products to grow — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Products of coal chemical and petrochemical industries will enjoy continuously higher demand in the global market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Particular attention should be paid to development of petrochemistry, gas and coal chemical industries. According to estimates, the demand for their products will only grow in our country and globally. These sectors at the same time are notable for high profitability. The rise in prices in chains from feedstock to finished goods makes up to 12 times," the head of state said.

Russia is already implementing large projects in this sphere, the president said. "The largest in the country Zapsibneftekhim petrochemical plant is operating. The Amur Gas Chemical Plant is under construction, which will become the Russian plant of the highest capacity for base polymers production," Putin added.