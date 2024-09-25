Russia’s gas production up 10.7% in January-August to 377 bcm — Rosstat

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s natural gas production rose by 10.7% in January-August 2024 year-on-year to 377 bln cubic meters (bcm), the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, gas production in August amounted to 43 bln cubic meters, which is 6.1% higher than in July, and 12% higher than last August.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 22.4 mln tons in January-August 2024, up by 7.3% compared with the same period in 2023. In August, LNG production equaled 2.8 mln tons, which is 30.3% higher than in August 2023, and 27.4% higher than in July 2024.

Associated petroleum gas production added 2.9% in the reporting period to 71.1 bln cubic meters, Rosstat said.

That brings Russia’s aggregate gas production (natural and associate petroleum) to 448.1 bln cubic meters in January-August 2024, up by 9%.

Russia’s Energy Ministry said earlier that gas production in the country was preliminarily projected at around 667 bln cubic meters in 2024. In 2023, Russia’s gas output lost 5.5% compared with 2022 to 636.9 bln cubic meters.

According to the ministry’s base-case outlook, Russia’s gas production will increase to 666.7 bln cubic meters in 2024, to 695.4 bln cubic meters in 2025, and to 707.5 bln cubic meters in 2026.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects Russia’s gas production to rise by 6% in 2024 to 675 bcm.