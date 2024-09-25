Share of foreign investment in Russian OFZ up to 6.7% in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russia’s federal loan (OFZ) bonds was up at 6.7% as of September 1, 2024, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of August 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ was at 6.6%. As of July 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ equaled 6.7%.

Nominal amount of OFZ owned by non-residents as of the beginning of September 2024 totaled 1.388 trillion rubles (14.9 bln) with the total volume of the market at 20.731 trillion rubles ($224 bln), according to the regulator.