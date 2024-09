MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell below 900 points for the first time since September 3, 2024, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 03:53 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index went down 2.31% to 899.65 points.

By 04:11 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index slowed its decline and amounted to 900.67 points (-2.27%), while the MOEX index went down 2.2% to 2,609.33 points.