OPEC+ exceeds production plan by 75,000 bpd in August taking into account voluntary cuts

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement reduced oil production in August, taking into account all voluntary production cuts, by 61,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 35.548 million bpd, as follows from the data presented in the September OPEC report. This is excluding Libya, Iran and Venezuela, which are exempt from the deal.

Taking into account all voluntary restrictions and compensation schedules provided for August, OPEC+ countries were supposed to produce 35.473 million bpd. Thus, the alliance produced 75,000 bpd above plan.

In August, Iraq deviated the most from the OPEC+ oil production plan - the country produced 228,000 bpd more than planned, although it cut production by 50,000 bpd.

In turn, Russia exceeded the plan by 81,000 bpd. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan reduced production in August by 115,000 bpd and produced 18,000 bpd less than planned.

These three countries are among the OPEC+ "debtors" that must compensate for the uncut oil production volumes by the end of September 2025. Among the countries not participating in the OPEC+ deal, Libya's production fell the most - by 219,000 bpd, to 956,000 bpd. In late August, the government in eastern Libya announced a decision to suspend oil exports and production in protest at attacks on the management and staff of the Central Bank of Libya.