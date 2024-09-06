Eurasian Economic Commission minister calls entry to EAEU common energy market challenging

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. The deadline for formation of common energy markets in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be missed, Minister for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Maksim Ermolovich told reporters.

"The deadline for us to enter common markets of electricity, oil and gas has been set, and this deadline is apparently not going to be observed. This is why it needs to be defined what to do next and how the common markets will be built in the future in this situation. We cannot move away from the common market, this being an integral part, so new tracks should be developed how and where to move on," he was quoted as saying by the BelTA agency.

At the moment the task "to seriously reduce roaming service tariffs across the EAEU" is relevant, Ermolovich noted. "Moreover, we see that the pharmaceuticals market requires additional investigation aimed at influencing the level of prices, differences in prices in various states among other things, thus lowering prices for vital medicines and a wide range of pharmaceutical products overall," he said.

The Eurasian economic forum, meetings of the EEC Council and the Eurasian intergovernmental council in Yerevan are to be held in the near future, the minister noted. "The agenda of the intergovernmental council is quite rich, with almost 60 issues included that are planned to be considered at the level of prime ministers of the five countries. There are issues that <…> do not require an additional discussion. However, there are more than ten complicated issues that should influence further development of integration," he said.