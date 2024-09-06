Russia to allocate $67 mln to support important IT projects in 2024 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will allocate about six billion rubles ($67 mln) to support IT projects aimed at substitution of foreign software in 2024, the Ministry for Digital Technology, Communication and Mass Media said in a statement.

"New IT projects that substitute foreign software can receive the status of especially significant projects and a grant from the state of up to 50% of their cost. Since 2022, 32 projects have already received state support. The Ministry for Digital Technology is launching another selection of applications from customers of IT solutions. This year, six billion rubles will be allocated to support such projects," the statement says.

The ministry added that applications are accepted until September 18.

To submit an application, a company should fill out a request, a description and features of the project, attach applications and send it for approval. After that, the application will be reviewed for completeness and correctness and sent for evaluation to industrial competence centers and competence centers for the development of general system and application software, and after approval by industry committees and the ministry, the list of particularly significant projects will be approved by the presidium of the government commission.

"By December 10, applications will be reviewed and a decision on support will be made," the ministry concluded.