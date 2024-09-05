Business residents of Yakutia's Arctic Zone invest $20 million in economy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Total investment of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone's business residents in Yakutia is 1.77 billion rubles ($20 million), reads presentation by Yakutia's Prime Minister Kirill Bychkov at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Fact: 1.77 billion rubles is the total amount of investments, 271 jobs," the presentation reads.

According to the presentation, the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone has 16 business residents with plans to invest 6.01 billion rubles ($68 million) and to create 658 jobs.

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.