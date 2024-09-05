Russia’s market of passenger cars to total 1.4 mln units by year-end — First Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s market of passenger cars will total 1.4 mln units by the end of the year, with half of them produced domestically, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We expect passenger cars to total around 1.4 mln [units] by the end of the year, with half of them produced in Russia," he said.

Russia’s production and market of cars is currently 50-60% higher than in the same period in 2023, while Russian cars already account for slightly over half of the market, Manturov noted. "Production in seven months totaled around 700,000 units of all output, including passenger and other types," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is 'Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential'. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: 'New contours of international cooperation', 'Technologies to ensure independence','Financial value system', 'the Russian Far East', 'People, education and patriotism', 'Transport and logistics: new routes', and 'Master plans: from architecture to economy'.

