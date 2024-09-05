Putin says decline of gas supplies from Russia if Ukraine rejects transit is EU’s choice

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The volumes of Russian gas supplies to Europe will go down if Ukraine refuses to transit it, though "this is their choice," President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The main consumers of Russian gas in Europe are apparently reluctant to make Ukraine maintain transit though rendering comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, military, financial and "any [support] you like," he said. "However, now Ukraine refuses to transit [Russian gas], which means gas volumes delivered to Europe will decrease. They will flow via other routes, through TurkStream in particular, probably partially through Blue Stream to Turkey again," Putin noted.

Those supplies will also facilitate Europe’s energy stability, he said. "This is their choice though. I don’t know in full how it will affect them," the president added.

Transit is one of obligatory elements of the work on supplies of gas to Europe, Putin noted. "There is a transit contract, which expires on December 31. However, if Ukraine rejects this transit, well, we cannot force it," he said.

