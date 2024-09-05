Putin notes necessity to ensure reliable supplies of fuel, commodities to Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia should ensure its own resource sovereignty for uninterrupted supplies of affordable fuel and commodities to the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We should ensure the country’s resource sovereignty, form a stable basis for uninterrupted supplies of affordable commodities and fuel to our regions, cities and settlements, create a basis for production of new materials and energy sources," he said.

It should be done using more efficient domestically-produced technologies and scientific research results in the area of environment, the president stressed.

According to Putin, 100% of Russian wolfram, tin, fluorspar, borax, 80% of diamonds and uranium, over 70% of silver and 60% of gold is currently produced in the Far East. "That said, deposits have been developed for a long time and they are objectively limited in key production centers, including Yakutia, Chukotka. Whereas the demand for mineral resources is on the rise, and not only for export, but on the domestic market as well," the president said.

