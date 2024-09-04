Volvo adjusts plans on fully switching to electric cars by 2030 — company

STOCKHOLM, September 4. /TASS/. Volvo Cars has revised its previously set goal of switching to production of exclusively electric cars by 2030, according to the company’s press release.

Now the carmaker expects that by this date over 90% of global sales will be electric cars. The reason for revising the plans is related to changed market conditions and consumer demand.

"It is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption," Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo Cars, said as quoted by the press service.

According to Mobility Sweden, the Swedish industry organization for manufacturers and importers of cars, trucks and buses, in July, 5,516 new electric cars were registered in Sweden, which is down almost 15% from July last year. In total, the number has fallen by around 19% in the first six months of 2024.