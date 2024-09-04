Trade-logistics centers in Yakutia to use all-terrain vehicles

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Trade and logistics centers, built in Yakutia's Arctic districts, will use all-terrain vehicles for deliveries, the Arctic Trade and Logistics Company's Director General Saidam Stepanov told TASS.

Food security in the Far East and its development will be on agenda of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"We plan to have our trade and logistics centers use all-terrain vehicles to deliver goods to remote and hard-to-reach settlements in Yakutia in the autumn period," the company's representative said.

In the Northern Supplies logistics, Yakutia has been using land, river and aviation transport. "Every year we try to open new logistics multimodal approaches, where at first we bring food products to settlements by water transport, then use small aircraft or motor transport. The problem is (Antonov) AN-2 (aircraft) is unable to land in all remote and hard-to-reach settlements in the Arctic. For example, out of more than 20 settlements in the Verkhoyansk District, small aircraft may land only in only five settlements. This is where we need all-terrain vehicles," he said.

The company has been eyeing various models of all-terrain vehicles, he continued. With the purpose to increase the amounts of shipped goods and to cut product prices, since 2021 the region has been building trade and logistics centers in the Arctic districts. By using these centers, the region may curb prices for socially important food products. Yakutia has created eight centers of the kind.

Yakutia's Arctic Trade and Logistics Company is engaged in the year-round shipment of socially significant food products to the region's Arctic districts and to remote settlements.

