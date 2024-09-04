Gazprom’s explored gas reserves over 27 bln cubic meters at present

ST. PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. Current recoverable explored gas reserves of Gazprom stand at more than 27 billion cubic meters at present, deputy department head of Gazprom Sergey Neresov said at the conference of "Hard-to-recover reserves: the present and the future."

"Gazprom boasts a unique resource base of natural gas and proceeds with its systemic proactive buildup. The value of current recoverable explored reserves totals more than 27 trillion cubic meters of gas and 1.5 bln metric tons of liquid hydrocarbons," he said.

The greater portion of reserves is now concentrated onshore in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District and offshore, Neresov added.