Brent oil price below $74 per barrel at ICE for the first time since December 13

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in November lost 4% since the opening of trading and fell below $74 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since December 13, 2023, according to trading data.

According to the exchange data as of 05:04 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent fell by 4.61% to $73.95 per barrel.

By 05:14 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures slowed its decline and reached $74.36 (-3.78%).

WTI oil futures with the settlement in October lost 3.53%, falling to $71.3 per barrel.