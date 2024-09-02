MOEX Index down below 2,600 points first since May 15, 2023

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices have lost more than 2%, according to trading data. The MOEX Index has fallen below 2,600 points for the first time since May 15, 2023, while the RTS Index has dropped below 900 points first since April 19, 2022.

As of 10:51 a.m. Moscow time (07:51 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 1.92% at 2,599.55 points.

As of 11:06 a.m. Moscow time (08:06 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 2.01% at 2,597.02 points, while the RTS was down by 2.01% at 897.19 points.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.51% at 12.11 rubles.

As Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange the MOEX Index fell by 1.05% to 2,622.55 points, the RTS Index lost 1.05% to 906.01 points.