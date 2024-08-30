Foreign assets share in investor portfolios drop to the lowest from 2021 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The share of foreign assets in portfolios of investors declined during the second quarter from 26% to 22%, the Bank of Russia said in the review posted on its website.

This is the minimal level since the start of monitoring in 2021. Ruble strengthening and contraction of investments in bonds of foreign issuers and stocks of quasi-Russian companies (in view of substituting bonds’ issues and redomiciliation of certain issuers) were the main drivers.

The bulk of foreign securities and funds from their repayment remained frozen with depositories of unfriendly countries.

Retail investors reduced currency purchases on the currency market after introduction of sanctions against the Moscow Exchange Group on June 12. Net purchases of foreign exchange in the exchange market amounted to 123 bln rubles ($1.4 bln). The quarterly volume of turnovers on operations of individuals in the currency market declined to the lowest from the end of 2021.