MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The ruble weakened against the yuan during trading sessions of the Moscow Exchange in August 2024.

The yuan gained 1.41% against the ruble as of the end of August 2024, compared to data as of July 31, 2024. The Chinese currency added 16.8 kopecks over the month from 11.901 rubles to 12.069 rubles.