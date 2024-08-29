Gazprom notes rising gas demand globally — CEO

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Global growth of natural gas demand amounted to 55 bln cubic meters over eight months of 2024, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"According to preliminary data, the global natural gas demand surged by almost 55 bln cubic meters against the like period of 2023 during eight months of 2024. Consumption, on the contrary, continues going down in Europe. Volumes continue falling in European Union countries and the United Kingdom; already minus ten billion cubic meters during eight months of this year against the like period of the last year," Miller said.

Traditional energy resources remain the basic element of the global energy balance at present and will continue to be such in the long term, the chief executive added.