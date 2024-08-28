Russia's coal production in January-July decreased by 1.2% to 243 mln tons

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia for January-July decreased by 1.2% and amounted to 243 mln tons, according to data from the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, the production of hard coal of all types decreased by 2.1% year-on-year to 191 mln tons, including anthracite production decreased by 19.4% to 12.5 mln tons, coking coal - increased by 8.3% to 64.9 mln tons.

Other hard coal production decreased by 5% to 113 mln tons, while lignite production in January-July was 52.9 mln tons, up 2.1% year-on-year.