MTS revenues rise by 17.9% to $3.63 bln in 1H 2024

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The revenue of mobile operator MTS under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of the year increased by 17.9% and amounted to 332.2 bln rubles ($3.63 bln), according to the company's financial statements.

MTS's profit for the reporting period increased by more than 50% and reached 47.6 bln rubles ($520.46 mln). The operator's operating profit increased by 12.4% and amounted to 70.9 bln rubles ($775.22 mln).

The company's OIBDA for the first half of the year amounted to 111.5 bln rubles ($1.21 bln).

MTS is a Russian company providing telecommunications, digital, and media services in Russia, Armenia and Belarus. Sistema is its largest shareholder.