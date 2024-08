MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose to 2,800 points during Tuesday trading for the first time since August 19, according to trading data.

As of 10:34 a.m. Moscow time (07:34 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 1.31% at 2,800 points.

As of 10:48 a.m. Moscow time (07:48 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 0.8% at 2,785.83 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.8% at 956.25 points.