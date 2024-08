MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. RuStore, the domestic app store for the devices using the Android OS, is installed on more than 77 mln devices, RuStore’s press service said.

"RuStore has been installed on more than 77 mln devices," the press service told TASS.

Furthermore, users updated apps from it more than 1.5 bln times. Financial app, useful instruments and the purchase category are updated most frequently, which corresponds to the most popular categories in the online store.