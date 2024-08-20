Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 90.69 rubles for August 21

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 90.6944 rubles for August 21, up 1.15 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate grew by 1.27 rubles to 100.204 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 12.1161 rubles, almost flat against the prior figure.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.