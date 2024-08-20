MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Agent Mail.ru service stops functioning from today, according to the statement posted on its website.

"Continue communicating with friends in the VK Messenger and with colleagues in the VK WorkSpace. The Agent Mail.ru service has ended operations," the statement reads.

VK, the service owner, told TASS that they will focus on development of the VK Messenger and solutions for corporate users based on the VK WorkSpace platform.

New functions have also appeared in the VK WorkSpace messenger, VK said. In particular, these are creation and systematizing of folders, archiving and pinning of chats, and notice control, and the option of audio messages transcription.