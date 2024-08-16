Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up 5.2% in 7M 2024

BAKU, August 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.573 bln in January-July 2024, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In January-July 2023 trade turnover between the two countries totaled $2.445 bln, which brings year-on-year growth to 5.2%.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $656.046 mln in the first seven months of this year (down by 7.8% year-on-year), while imports from Russia totaled $1.734 bln (up by 10.6%), according to the report.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in January-July after Italy and Turkey, according to the customs service. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 9.57% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover.

In 2023, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 17.5% compared with the previous year and amounted to $4.358 bln. The share of trade operations with Russia stood at 8.52% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover last year.