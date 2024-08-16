Primorskaya power plant resumes normal operation

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Primorskaya power plant has resumed normal operation and power generating units of the plant were connected to the network, the Siberian Generating Company informed.

"The plant personnel was dealing with restoring operating conditions of the plant over the day under guidance of the System Operator," the company said. The main circuit was restored and power generating units were connected to the network, it noted. "The plant load was restored to the pre-accident level," the company added.

An outside disturbance occurred in the power network on August 16, entailing normal actuation of protecting devices of power plant’s electrical equipment, the company informed. Interruptions in power supply were registered earlier in the Primorsky Region.