Rutube launches function for quick transfer of content from YouTube

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Rutube has started the function of quick content transfer from YouTube, the press service of the Russian video hosting said.

"In the light of recent developments, a question arises with bloggers and content authors - what to do with old videos originally posted on the foreign platform? Rutube launched the function for quick transfer of the content from YouTube. Video authors will not have to duplicate them manually when changing the platform - it is enough to press one button," the press service said.

"An author can transfer up to 2,000 videos at once. If there is a need to transfer larger number of videos, technical support can be approached. The videos import time depends on their number, duration and quality," the video hosting said.