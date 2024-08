MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Trading in the stock market of the Moscow Exchange will restart at 05:30 p.m. Moscow time [02.30 p.m. UTC], the press service of the platform said.

"The resumption (start) of trading in the stock market is from 05:30 p.m. Moscow time. The trading system is accessible to remove bids," the press service said.

Trading in the stock market was suspended from 04:18 p.m. Moscow time [01.18 p.m. UTC], the press service of the Moscow Exchange said earlier.