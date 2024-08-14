Cabinet extends ban on gasoline export from Russia by year-end

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s government has extended the ban on export of gasoline until December 31, 2024. A respective decree has been signed, according to information on the cabinet’s Telegram channel.

The decision was made for maintaining a stable situation on the fuel market in the period of persisting seasonal demand and planned maintenance on refineries, the cabinet said. It will not cover supplies within international intergovernmental agreements, including those with members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as fuel delivered by citizens for personal use and for providing international humanitarian help.

Such a ban is effective from March 1 to August 31. However, it was lifted from the end of May to July due to saturation of the domestic market with motor fuel and prevention of a decrease in refining volumes. On diesel fuel no such measure has been taken and it is not planned either.

According to figures provided by the Energy Ministry as of August 9, Russia’s gasoline reserves currently stand at 2.03 mln tons. Now its supplies to the domestic market are 5% higher than last year’s level.