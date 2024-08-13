Russian stock market grows at the start of trading

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

As of 10:40 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth to 2,874.1 points (+1.3%), the RTS index was at 1,006.59 points (+1.03%).

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose to 11,872 rubles (+10.35 kopecks).

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.5% to 2,858.93 points, while the RTS index also rose by 0.5% to 1,001.28 points.

At the opening of Moscow Exchange trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 2.75 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 11.9185 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank statements and information from over-the-counter trading.