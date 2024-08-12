Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 89.95 rubles for August 13

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 89.9475 rubles for August 13, up 1 ruble and 96 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by 1.5 rubles to 96.6852 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.8756 rubles, down three kopecks.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.