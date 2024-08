MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell below 1,000 points for the first time from October 11, 2023, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The RTS lost 3.93% down to 995.82 points.

The MOEX Russia Index had an uptick by 0.06% to 2,848.95 points. The RTS Index rolled back later to 997.98 points, down 3.74%.