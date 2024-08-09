Comprehensive programs to develop Arctic settlements to be prepared before October

ARKHANGELSK, August 9. /TASS/. Master plans for the development of Arctic settlements are ready, and comprehensive programs will be prepared before October, Russia's First Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Gadzhimagomed Guseynov said.

"The master plans are ready and are awaiting approval of the president," he posted on Telegram. "During their development, the authors paid special attention to the opinion of people who live in those backbone settlements: they conducted surveys, public discussions, and identified key aspects. These master plans will reflect those requests. To October 1, we will be developing comprehensive programs for the backbone settlements."

All key aspects of the master plans will be reflected in the comprehensive programs, where funding sources and timing will be specified.

In December, the government identified 16 most important settlements in the Arctic, for which specialists began developing master plans for the period of up to 2035. Their implementation is due to begin in 2025.

The list of 16 Arctic backbone settlements and agglomerations in nine regions includes: Kem, Belozersk (Karelia), Vorkuta (Komi), Tiksi, Naiba (Yakutia), Norilsk, Dudinka, Dixon and Igarka (the Krasnoyarsk Region), Arkhangelsk (the Arkhangelsk Region), Murmansk, Kirov, Apatity and Monchegorsk (the Murmansk Region), Naryan-Mar (the Nenets Autonomous Region), Pevek and Anadyr (the Chukotka Autonomous Region), Novy Urengoy, Noyabrsk and Salekhard-Labytnangi (the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region).