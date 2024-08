MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The key indices on the Russian stock market started to decline - by 10:31 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,868.58 points (-0.22%) and the RTS index reached 1,051.33 points (-0.22%).

At the same time, the yuan fell to 11.808 rubles (-2.2 kopecks).

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.1% to 2,877.8 points, while the RTS index also rose by 0.1% to 1,054.71 points.